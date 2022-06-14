15,000 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,950,000. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,080,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after buying an additional 413,559 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 257,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 79,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

