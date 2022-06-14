15,461 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.20. 56,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,694. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

