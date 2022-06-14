1,781,002 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,781,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,088,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 468,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,942,643. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

