207 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $647.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $670.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $839.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $920.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $593.50 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

