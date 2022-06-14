31,486 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 31,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 3.0% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72.

