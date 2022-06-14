32,300 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 52,867.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 111,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

