32,829 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 173,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,362. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

