3,552 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN remained flat at $$94.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.25. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

