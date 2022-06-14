40,080 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.10% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,860,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $160.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,518,067. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

