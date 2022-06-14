44,965 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 47,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

