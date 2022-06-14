4,689 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

NWN traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

