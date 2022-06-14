4,800 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Acquired by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.02. 2,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,739. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $147.33 and a twelve month high of $205.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

