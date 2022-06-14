5,995 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

FANG stock opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day moving average is $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.