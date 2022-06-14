5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.1 days.

Shares of FPLSF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FPLSF. Desjardins cut 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

