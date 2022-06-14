6,091 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Duke Energy comprises 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 285,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 193,514 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $941,629. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

