77,132 Shares in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000. Plymouth Industrial REIT comprises about 2.4% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Plymouth Industrial REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 1,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.