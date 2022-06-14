82,800 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000. MGM Resorts International makes up 2.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. 225,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,435. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

