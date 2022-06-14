9,277 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.7% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.83. 47,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $153.14 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

