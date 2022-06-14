92,780 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.82. Adient plc has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $50.96.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

