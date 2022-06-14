9,500 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Acquired by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

