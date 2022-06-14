9,786 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,086,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $60,578,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

