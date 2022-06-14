ABBC Coin (ABBC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.47 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $76.39 million and approximately $15.47 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 994,453,576 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is www.abbcfoundation.com . ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. The ABBC coin is a mineable coin and is used as a medium of exchange within the Alibabacoin network. “

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

