Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of AEF stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.22.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.
