Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AEF stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

