Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Increases Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 3.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSRGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.34. The stock had a trading volume of 467,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.47. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.68 and a 12-month high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

