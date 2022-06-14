Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 7.2% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $446,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.48. 38,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,509. The stock has a market cap of $312.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

