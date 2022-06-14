Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 2.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after buying an additional 128,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after buying an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.67. 64,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

