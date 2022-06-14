Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

