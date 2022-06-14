Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of ASO stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.