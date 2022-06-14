Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

