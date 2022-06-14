AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Trading Down 6.7%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 196,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 455,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on AT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.68.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.91 million and a P/E ratio of 37.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.76.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AcuityAds (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.