Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 95,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,216 shares of company stock worth $12,651,253. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.12.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

