Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average of $112.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.