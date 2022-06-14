Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 692,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after buying an additional 195,120 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 596.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 143,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 652,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $76.77.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

