Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 131,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 107,842 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

QLD opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.