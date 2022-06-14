Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Makes New $642,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.21.

Shares of RL opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $86.55 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $112.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.