Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 289 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 6,738.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.55.

Shares of URI opened at $265.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

