Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 39,875 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,875 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.
T has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
