Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 800 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,624,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,211,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,221,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after purchasing an additional 141,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

