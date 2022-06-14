ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 557,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,063,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28.
About ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)
