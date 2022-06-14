Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Cut by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141,167 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $65,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

