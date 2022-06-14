Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.0529 on Exchanges

Aeon (AEON) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $837,177.61 and approximately $622.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00579079 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001390 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

