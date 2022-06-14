AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.50.
Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$479.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.90.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
