AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bankshares

National Bankshares began coverage on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$479.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.90.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

