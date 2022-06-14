Albion Financial Group UT Buys New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock opened at $391.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.48.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $21,278,430. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.90.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

