Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Paycom Software stock opened at $268.50 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.95 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

