Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

