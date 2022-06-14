Albion Financial Group UT Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1,401.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock worth $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.76.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.03 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

