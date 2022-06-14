Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,522 shares of company stock worth $8,183,822. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

