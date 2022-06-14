Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.87 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

