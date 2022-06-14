Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,916 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

