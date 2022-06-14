Albion Financial Group UT Sells 20,662 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,662 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.48. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $63.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

