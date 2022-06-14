Albion Financial Group UT Takes Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.76.

NYSE:QSR opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

